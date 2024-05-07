Masoud Barzani calls for addressing challenges faced by Kurds in Syria

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Tuesday stressed the importance of confronting the challenges faced by Kurds in Syria.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, Barzani made those remarks during a meeting with the leadership of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) at his summer residence near Erbil earlier today.

The meeting, according to the readout, discussed the political situation in Syria and the region, as well as the living conditions of Kurdish citizens and the challenges faced by Kurdish political parties and citizens in Syria.

Barzani and his guests touched on the future of Kurds in Syria and "the political and international equations influencing the Syrian situation".