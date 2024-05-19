A university dean in Basra arrested for blackmailing a female student

Shafaq News/ The Basra Court of Appeal has sentenced Emad al-Shawi, Dean of the College of Computer Science at the University of Basra, to 15 years in prison for committing an obscene act.

In March, images allegedly showing al-Shawi engaging in a sexual act with a female student circulated on social media.

On Wednesday, March 21, Minister of Higher Education Naim al-Aboudi suspended Emad Shalaan al-Shawi from his position.

A government source revealed on Thursday, March 22, that al-Shawi had been arrested.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a security force arrested al-Shawi at his home in Basra per judicial orders on charges of blackmail.