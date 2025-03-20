Syrian Kurds celebrate post-Assad Nowruz

Shafaq News/ Kurdish cities across Syria witnessed historic Nowruz celebrations on Thursday, as tens of thousands gathered to light the holiday’s symbolic flame for the first time since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime late last year.

Major Kurdish cities, including Qamishli, Afrin, Kobani, Hasakah, and Derik, erupted in festivities, with crowds forming traditional dance circles around the Nowruz fire.

"This is the first time we celebrate Nowruz without the Baath regime and Al-Assad’s rule," said Sherin Sheikhy, a resident of Qamishli. "We look forward to a new, free, and democratic Syria that guarantees Kurdish national rights."

Sheikhy described the current moment as a turning point, stressing that "no future government in Syria can marginalize or deny Kurdish rights anymore."

For the first time, residents in Syria’s coastal regions and the Druze-majority city of Sweida also lit Nowruz flames in a show of solidarity with the Kurds.

"Kurdish-Syrian unity was long suppressed by Al-Assad’s policies," said Kurdish activist Shiyar Younis. "For decades, the regime sowed division among Syrians, but today, people are celebrating Nowruz together without fear."

Nowruz, marking the Kurdish New Year, is a time when Kurds reaffirm their national identity and historical ties to their land while continuing to call for political rights in Syria.