Leader Barzani: hopes for Öcalan release amid Turkiye peace talks

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani expressed his hope for the release of Abdullah Öcalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), while reaffirming his support for the peace process as a solution in Turkiye.

During the Nowruz celebrations in Diyarbakir, Türkiye—the largest festival of its kind, attended by millions of Kurds—Serbest Lazgin, a member of the KDP's political bureau, delivered a congratulatory message from Barzani. In his message, Barzani extended his congratulations not only to the Kurds but also to other ethnic groups who regard this occasion as part of their history, culture, customs, and traditions.

The Kurdish leader emphasized the importance of coexistence and the message of peace for the people of Kurdistan, adding, "From this standpoint, we support the peace process and its resolution in Turkiye, and we hope that Abdullah Öcalan will be released soon."

Barzani also expressed his hope that the “suffering of the Kurdish people in Syria would come to an end,” stressing the need for a resolution that serves all parties through "a common stance and peaceful actions with other parties in Syria."