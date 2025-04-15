US vows strong support for Kurdistan’s stability

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Taylor underscored the deep-rooted friendship and enduring partnership between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

In a meeting with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani at the Salahaddin resort near Erbil, Taylor pledged Washington’s firm support for stability and progress across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider Middle East, according to a statement from Barzani’s media office.

Both sides delved into political developments in Iraq, Syria, and the wider region, trading insights on hurdles facing the peace process in Turkiye, as well as the evolving role of Kurdish groups in Syria and their ties with the new Syrian government.

The talks tackled relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad, exploring ways to strengthen coordination, resolve lingering disputes, and break through long-standing deadlocks.

The meeting also spotlighted ongoing dialogue between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as well as concrete steps toward forming a new regional government, the statement added.