Israeli strikes hit Gaza as winter storms flood displacement camps

Israel launched a series of airstrikes and artillery fire across the Gaza Strip on Monday, Palestinian media reported.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the strikes, gunfire, and shelling hit several areas, including Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia refugee camp, and Al-Bureij refugee camp.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Israel has killed 414 Palestinians and injured 1,142 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry said, raising the overall toll to 71,266 deaths and 171,219 injuries, since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, medical sources, cited by Palestinian media, said a storm caused a wall to collapse onto a tent in the port area of Gaza City’s Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing a 30-year-old Palestinian woman.

On X, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that the winter storms are worsening conditions for Gaza’s population after more than two years of hostilities. He cautioned that the intensified rainfall would lead to “more misery, more despair, and more death.”

Since Saturday evening, strong winds and heavy rain have damaged or flooded thousands of tents sheltering displaced families across various parts of the Strip, according to local authorities.

