US urges UN Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire proposal

Shafaq News / The United States has called on the US Security Council to vote on a draft resolution urging Israel and Hamas to promptly implement a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, without specifying the exact timing of the vote.

Diplomatic sources indicated that the vote is expected on Monday, though the South Korean presidency of the council has yet to confirm this.

Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations, stated, "The US has called for the Security Council to proceed with a vote on the US draft resolution in support of the proposal" announced last week by President Joe Biden.

"Council members must not let this opportunity pass and should speak with one voice in support of this agreement," he added.

The initial phase of the US proposal involves a six-week ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas in Gaza, and the exchange of some hostages and prisoners.

In the second phase, all hostages would be released, and there would be a permanent cessation, accompanied by a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The third phase includes the reconstruction of Gaza as part of a broader stabilization effort in the Middle East.

One of the major sticking points between Hamas and Israel regarding the plan is the duration of the ceasefire and the future role of Hamas.

Hamas demands explicit guarantees from the US regarding a total cessation and the withdrawal from Gaza.

The plan faces opposition from Israel, with its leaders insisting on continuing the war until Hamas is completely eradicated.

It is noteworthy that Israel's military offensive on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 37,616 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.