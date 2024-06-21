Blinken urges Israel to avoid escalation in Lebanon

Shafaq News / US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed the importance of avoiding further escalation in Lebanon during a Thursday meeting with Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

According to the US Department of State, Blinken emphasized the need for additional measures to increase aid to Gaza and plan for governance, security, and reconstruction post-conflict. He also stressed the necessity of a diplomatic resolution to prevent further tensions in Lebanon.

This discussion comes in the wake of warnings from Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who on Wednesday declared that the party would engage in "unrestrained combat" if a broader conflict with Israel ensued. Nasrallah stated that no place in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah's attacks, including "potential targets in the Mediterranean Sea."

Nasrallah's remarks followed the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander by Israeli forces last week, which has raised the possibility of a major escalation.

"The possibility of slipping into a major war with Israel is very real," Nasrallah stated. He asserted that in the event of such a conflict, there would be no safe place in Israel from Hezbollah's attacks, including potential targets in the Mediterranean Sea. "The enemy knows well that we have prepared ourselves for the worst days," he added, emphasizing that Israel should anticipate attacks from land, air, and sea.

Nasrallah also revealed that Hezbollah possesses significant capabilities, much of which remain unknown to Israel. He hinted at new weapon acquisitions, suggesting their potential use in future confrontations. His statements follow the Israeli army’s recent approval of operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon.

This address marks the first time since 1948 that a security buffer zone has been formed in northern Israel, leading to the displacement of a substantial number of residents due to Hezbollah's strikes.

Nasrallah acknowledged attempts to separate the fronts of Lebanon and Gaza but argued that the support from the Lebanese front had a substantial impact on the ongoing conflict with Israel.

"Operations by Hezbollah have contributed to draining Israeli forces on multiple levels, engaging over 100,000 Israeli soldiers and officers on the northern front," Nasrallah noted.