Hamas, Israel near agreement on ceasefire, prisoner exchange

Shafaq News/ Hamas and Israel are near to reaching a ceasefire agreement with Qatar delivering a “final” draft agreement to both parties.

According to a source cited by Reuters, discussions extended late into the night, facilitated by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Israeli intelligence leaders, and President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The draft agreement outlines a phased approach, with two 42-day periods. One key contention is Israel’s proposal to establish a 2-kilometer buffer zone along Gaza’s northern and eastern borders.

High-ranking Israeli officials, including Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar, traveled to Qatar to finalize the negotiations. US officials have emphasized President Trump’s priority of maintaining regional stability to focus on domestic issues.

Approximately 100 Israelis are still detained in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, attack, though Israeli sources suggest some may have died. Simultaneously, thousands of Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, including those serving life sentences.