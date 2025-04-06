Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon villages, targeting homes

Shafaq News / Israeli warplanes carried out a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon late on Sunday, targeting residential areas for the second time within two hours.

Apache helicopters struck homes in the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Naqoura, according to local media.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli helicopter also hit a fuel station in Aita al-Shaab.

Several homes were reportedly damaged in both locations. No casualties were reported.

Sirens were activated at the nearby headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while Israeli aircraft were seen flying along the Lebanese coastline.

The strikes followed an earlier Israeli military statement saying it had targeted two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has not commented.

The escalation came as US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus visited Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials.