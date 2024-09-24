492 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday morning has risen to 492, with more than 1,645 injured, marking the deadliest day in the year-long escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that among the dead were 35 children and 58 women.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated during a press briefing that "a significant number of Hezbollah fighters were killed near the weapons we targeted." However, he did not provide exact figures.

The Israeli military launched a series of intense and unprecedented air raids on Monday, targeting approximately 1,300 Hezbollah positions across Lebanon, according to a statement by the Israeli Defense Forces.

In response, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets, including strikes on the central Israeli city of Haifa for the first time since the 2006 war.

According to Hebrew media reports, sirens wailed across Haifa, and thousands of residents took shelter. Reports indicated several rockets had landed near the Technion University area, though further details were not immediately available.