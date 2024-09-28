Hezbollah mourns Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah following Israeli airstrike

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hezbollah officially announced the death of its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, confirming reports from the Israeli military regarding his assassination.

Earlier today, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that Friday's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in Nasrallah's death.

In a statement, Hezbollah said, "Hassan Nasrallah has passed away as a martyr, joining his Lord."

The party's statement further noted that Nasrallah "joins the ranks of the great immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years, guiding them from victory to victory. He succeeded the Master of Islamic Resistance Martyrs in 1992, leading to the liberation of Lebanon in 2000, the divine victory in 2006, and through all the battles of honor and sacrifice, including his steadfast support for Palestine, Gaza, and the oppressed Palestinian people."