Trump warns Hamas on disarmament, signals openness to talks with Iran

Shafaq News – Florida

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Hamas that it faces a “dire situation” if it fails to relinquish its weapons as pledged, emphasizing that the group has limited time to comply.

Speaking at a press conference following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, Trump said the US and Israel are aligned on “most issues.” He added that several countries signed the Gaza agreement based on Hamas’ commitment to disarm, cautioning that if the group does not follow through, those nations “will destroy Hamas.”

On Iran, Trump noted, “it has not yet been proven that Tehran is acting badly,” and reiterated his openness to holding negotiations with Iranian officials. He also warned that any Iranian attempt to restore nuclear capabilities “would be eliminated immediately.”

Netanyahu said Israel’s interests require that its border areas adjacent to Syria remain free of what he described as terrorism, and that the Druze community be protected.

Meanwhile, Trump added that he intends to facilitate an understanding between Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, describing Al-Sharaa as a “strong president Syria needs” and stating that US relations with him are good.

The meeting marked the fifth encounter between Trump and Netanyahu, hosted by the United States since Trump returned to the White House nearly a year ago.

Trump also praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying he “deserves significant credit from Israel” for helping end Syria’s previous government, which he said had acted against Israeli interests.

Stating that he does not foresee any issues between Erdogan and Netanyahu, he expressed respect and support for both leaders.

Regarding Lebanon, Trump described Hezbollah as acting badly, adding that “it remains to be seen what the Lebanese government’s efforts to disarm it will achieve.”