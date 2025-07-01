Trump: Israel agreed to a 60-day Gaza ceasefire, awaits Hamas reply

Shafaq News - Washington / Middle East

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel had agreed "to the necessary conditions to finalize" a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Writing on his account in Truthsocial, Trump stated that during the 60 days "we will work with all parties to end the War," adding that "t he Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."

Earlier, Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to make a deal, expressing optimism that an agreement could be finalized within a week. He is set to host Netanyahu at the White House on July 7.

According to sources cited by Axios, the plan under discussion reportedly involves removing the remaining Hamas leadership, installing an interim administration supported by Arab states such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and enabling the release of all hostages. It envisions opening channels for Gazans who wish to leave and reviving regional normalization initiatives.

It also includes expanding the Abraham Accords to encompass Saudi Arabia and Syria, alongside a possible US recognition of limited Israeli sovereignty in parts of the West Bank. However, Israeli officials have raised concerns over the ambiguity of some aspects of the plan.