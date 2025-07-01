Trump signals Gaza deal close

Shafaq News – Washington/Middle East

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to make a deal, expressing optimism that an agreement could be finalized within a week.

Trump is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7. He further revealed that he plans to address the situations in Gaza and Iran during his upcoming meeting.

The upcoming summit comes amid parallel diplomatic efforts led by White House adviser Steve Witkoff, who is scheduled to meet Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer today in Washington.

According to sources cited by Axios, Witkoff will brief Dermer on an updated American plan that includes a proposed 60-day ceasefire with Hamas. Recently, Witkoff has coordinated with Egyptian and Qatari officials to refine the proposal and emphasized Trump's personal commitment to advancing the deal soon.

The plan under discussion reportedly involves removing the remaining Hamas leadership, installing an interim administration supported by Arab states such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and enabling the release of all hostages. It envisions opening channels for Gazans who wish to leave and reviving regional normalization initiatives.

It also includes expanding the Abraham Accords to encompass Saudi Arabia and Syria, alongside a possible US recognition of limited Israeli sovereignty in parts of the West Bank. However, Israeli officials have raised concerns over the ambiguity of some aspects of the plan.

The stalled negotiations between Israel and Hamas have centered on a key sticking point—whether any ceasefire should bring the war to a definitive end. About 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than half believed to be alive.