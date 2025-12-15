Sunni blocs near decision on Iraq’s parliament speaker candidate

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Azm Alliance, part of the National Political Council that brings together Sunni forces winning seats in the Iraqi elections, will announce its nominee for parliament speaker one or two days before the constitutionally mandated deadline.

Salah Al-Marrawi, a senior figure in the alliance, told Shafaq News on Monday that the council will convene at the residence of Thabet Al-Abbasi, head of the National Resolve Alliance, shortly before the deadline to finalize one or two candidates for the speakership and present them to political partners.

Al-Marrawi described discussions held a day earlier at the residence of Azm leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai as positive, noting that the atmosphere indicated the council could emerge as a unifying framework for Sunni Arabs and a credible representative in the next political phase.

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced the constitutional timeline for forming the country’s top authorities, stressing that the Parliament Speaker and two deputies must be elected within 15 days of the Federal Supreme Court's December 14 ratification of the election results.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the premiership goes to a Shia nominee, the speakership to a Sunni figure, and the presidency to a Kurdish candidate.

For the speakership of parliament, six prominent contenders have emerged: former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, cleared of forgery charges in April 2025; Mahmoud Al-Samarrai, an ally of Khamis Al-Khanjar; former Education Minister Mohammed Tamim; caretaker Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi; Sovereignty Alliance MP Salem Al-Issawi; and Al-Hasm Alliance MP Mahmoud Al-Qaisi.

