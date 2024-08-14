After 9-month deadlock, power struggle still paralyzes Iraqi Parliament Speaker election

Shafaq News/ Iraqi political factions are engaged in ongoing dialogues and meetings to resolve the protracted issue of appointing a new Speaker of the Parliament. This process has been stalled for over nine months after the removal of Mohammed al-Halbousi from the position in November 2023.

The protracted delay has been a source of frustration among many stakeholders, who argue that a resolution is imperative for the effective functioning of the Iraqi legislative body.

Political figures assert that the only viable solution is to amend the internal regulations of the Parliament. This would involve reopening nominations and replacing the previous candidates for the role of Speaker. However, this proposal faces significant resistance from the Coordination Framework and Sunni political groups.

Position Of The Shiite Component

Political analyst Hussein al-Sebawi has suggested that the Shiite bloc is obstructing the election of a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament to maintain control over the deputy speaker position." He noted that this delay became apparent after al-Halbousi's removal, with several laws enacted along sectarian lines, including the Personal Status Law.

Al-Sebawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The constitution and constitutional traditions indicate that the Speaker of the Parliament should come from the Sunni component and be elected from within the Sunni bloc. However, there are obstacles, including attempts to fragment the Progress bloc led by al-Halbousi, bribing some deputies, and causing others to change their positions, all aimed at hindering the election of a new Speaker."

He attributed the "conflict between al-Halbousi and the Coordination Framework" to "al-Halbousi's previous positions and his alliance with Muqtada al-Sadr, or possibly external motivations aimed at excluding al-Halbousi. Today, the issue seems to be more about excluding a component rather than a political figure. Since 2003, the Coordination Framework and the Shiite coalition have sought to prevent a prominent Sunni leader with substantial support, preferring a subordinate who will implement their directives."

Al-Sebawi concluded that "the United States also plays a role in this situation. As the leading power in Iraq, its influence extends to all political matters. Without American approval, the Coordination Framework would not have been able to impose its will in this manner. While Iran supports the Coordination Framework, it is not the primary power in Iraq; the American endorsement is crucial, which is contributing to the exclusion of the Sunni component and various issues. There is a duality in American handling of the components, which has led to the current situation in Iraq."

In parallel with these issues, another debate has emerged around the necessity to amend the Parliament's internal regulations.

"Necessity" To Amend Parliament's Internal Regulations

The ongoing political dispute in Iraq revolves around amending Paragraph 3 of Article 12 of the Parliament's internal regulations, which pertains to the election of the Speaker. The current provision states that "if the position of Speaker or any of the deputies becomes vacant for any reason, the Parliament must elect a successor by absolute majority at its first session, according to the political balance among the blocs."

Certain political factions propose adding a clause to allow for reopening nominations and replacing the previous candidates for the role of Speaker.

Former MP Kamel Nawaf al-Ghurairi argues that the vacancy in the Speaker's position has "adversely affected the political work of Sunni, Shiite, and Kurdish factions alike," anticipating that recent negotiations involving Mohammed al-Halbousi with various political forces may yield "productive" outcomes for resolving the Speaker's position.

"Amending the Parliament's internal regulations is the only solution. The Federal Court's decision prohibiting re-nomination is irrelevant, as the court does not oversee internal parliamentary regulations," al-Ghurairi told Shafaq News Agency.

He emphasized, "If the internal regulations are amended, the issue will be resolved, and the most qualified candidate will be elected as Speaker. Continuing the current stalemate and verbal disputes among politicians will not lead to a resolution."

Framework Rejects Amending Article 12

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) has reportedly decided against amending Article 12 of the Parliament's internal regulations. The upcoming session, scheduled for Thursday, August 15, will see competition among candidates Salem al-Issawi, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Talal al-Zubaii, and Amer Abdul-Jabbar for the role of Speaker.

Independent politician Sheikh Ibrahim al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News Agency, "Changing or replacing Article 12 or reopening nominations is virtually impossible. If such changes occur, any winning candidate could face legal challenges that would undermine Federal Court Decision No. 132 of 2023, which prohibits manipulation of Article 12 and the introduction of new candidates for voting."

Al-Dulaimi added, "I have spoken with members of the Coordination Framework, and the majority oppose changes, except for one or two blocs that have agreements with the first opinion (Al-Halbousi and the Progress bloc). I recently spoke with Nouri al-Maliki, who confirmed that the Coordination Framework met in Haider al-Abadi's residence and agreed on a final position: no amendment to Article 12, with the competition between al-Issawi, al-Mashhadani, al-Zubaii, and Abdul-Jabbar, with the main competition expected between al-Issawi and al-Mashhadani."

A source within the Framework told Shafaq News Agency that the framework's leaders reiterated their "commitment to the law and Federal Court decisions" during a meeting on Monday. They oppose reopening nominations and favor selecting one of the current candidates for Speaker.

The source also noted that the Coordination Framework and Kurdish blocs have agreed to hold a special parliamentary session after the Arbaeen pilgrimage to elect a new Speaker.

However, prominent CF member Amer al-Fayez told Shafaq News that Sunni political forces had not reached an agreement despite several opportunities provided by the Coordination Framework and Kurdish forces. He indicated that discussions among Sunni factions will continue, with the issue being postponed until after Arbaeen, with hopes of reaching an agreement.

"If no consensus is achieved, the Coordination Framework, in coordination with Kurdish forces, will take decisive action on the matter."

Nominations Are Now Open

The Sunni bloc in Iraq remains steadfast in its support for candidate Salem al-Issawi for the position of Speaker of Parliament. Azam al-Hamdani, a member of the Azm Alliance, stated that the Sunni stance is "unwavering, and both the Azm Alliance and the Sovereignty Coalition support the Federal Court's decision to prevent changes to the internal regulations of the Parliament."

According to al-Hamdani, reopening nominations would constitute a breach of both the law and the constitution.

"It is crucial to hold an extraordinary session and agree on the candidates from the first and second rounds, namely Salem al-Issawi and other candidates. In such a case, the rule of law should take precedence over political agreements," Al-Hamdani told Shafaq News Agency.

He emphasized that the position of Speaker is a legitimate right of the Sunni political bloc, similar to how the positions of Prime Minister and President are allocated to the Shiite and Kurdish blocs, respectively. "Since 2003, political traditions have moved away from being based on individual parties, families, or figures, making the Speaker's position a rightful claim of the Sunni political house."

Regarding the numerical majority, al-Hamdani noted that the Azm Alliance has repeatedly called for a session, indicating their possession of the majority, highlighting that the Azm Alliance, Sovereignty Coalition (Al-Siyada), and Progress Party (Taqadum) together form a significant Sunni bloc, with the Azm and Sovereignty factions holding the majority.

He dismissed recent media speculation about potential compromise candidates as mere misinformation. According to al-Hamdani, "such rumors are intended to manipulate the perceptions of some lawmakers who might be vying for the Speaker's position, aiming to create divisions within the Sunni political house."

Sunni Forces Present A New Candidate

On Tuesday, six Sunni parliamentary blocs announced they will introduce a new candidate for the position of Speaker of Parliament, succeeding the ousted Mohammed al-Halbousi. The blocs assert that they hold the parliamentary majority necessary for this move.

The parties and blocs involved—Progress, Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya, Al-Hasm, Al-Sadara, the Iraqi National Project (Al-Mashrou' Al-Iraqi Al-Watani), and Initiative (Al-Mubadara)—released a joint statement confirming they have reached an agreement on a new nominee for the Speaker's role.

According to the statement, "After a series of discussions, dialogues, and meetings with the national political spectrum, the Sunni political forces, representing 55 deputies, have agreed to nominate a new candidate for the position of Speaker. This nominee will be presented to the national political blocs for endorsement and national acceptance to resolve this issue and initiate the necessary steps to reopen nominations."

The statement further noted that the election of a Speaker from the "clear Sunni majority" is intended to complete the remaining term of the fifth legislative session, fulfill constitutional duties, and implement the political agreement, including necessary legislation and laws to serve the public and achieve the government's legislative agenda.

No Result So Far

Despite ongoing discussions and meetings, there has been no resolution regarding the appointment of a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament. According to Aref al-Hamami, a member of the State of Law coalition, "Discussions and negotiations are ongoing, but as of now, there is no result. Despite holding two parliamentary sessions to elect a Speaker, no candidate has reached the legal threshold required for victory."

Al-Hamami expressed hope that "the parties involved will agree on a single candidate to facilitate the process within the Parliament. The best solution is to reach an agreement."

Saad al-Mutalabi, a prominent figure in the State of Law coalition, previously told Shafaq News Agency that "disagreements among Sunni political forces persist without resolution, especially since the Speaker election cannot be finalized without an agreement between Mohammed al-Halbousi and Khamis al-Khanjar (of Al-Siyada). There has been no agreement between the two parties to date."

Notably, the State of Law coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, predicts that Mohsen al-Mandalawi will continue as Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament until the end of the current legislative session (the fifth session).