US Dollar rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading at higher rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar fell at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges to 147,450 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down from 146,350 dinars in the morning.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, with selling prices reaching 146,350 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 146,250 dinars.