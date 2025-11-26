Dollar prices dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 142,250 in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,000 IQD and 141,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,700.