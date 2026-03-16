Around 20 PMF fighters killed in strikes in western Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Repeated airstrikes targeted positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the western Al-Anbar province, killing and wounding around 20 fighters, security sources told Shafaq News on Monday.

The sources clarified that the strikes hit sites belonging to PMF Brigades 18 (Al-Khurasani) and 19 along the border strip with Syria, adding that the positions were struck multiple times within a short period.

Separately, the PMF confirmed that Al-Anbar had come under air attack but said the preliminary toll stood at 10 killed and wounded. The predominantly-Shia armed group coalition accused Israel of carrying out the attack, while a source earlier suggested that US aircraft may have been involved.