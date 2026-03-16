Airstrike targets PMF positions in Iraq’s al-Qaim

Airstrike targets PMF positions in Iraq’s al-Qaim
2026-03-16T14:31:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A new airstrike targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in al-Qaim district of Iraq’s western al-Anbar province on Monday, according to a security source.

The source said drones, believed to be US-operated, struck sites belonging to the PMF’s 18th and 19th brigades within the al-Qaim sector through several consecutive strikes. The bombardment forced the closure of roads leading to the location of the first strike and halted vehicle movement in the area.

Earlier, al-Qaim city was hit by another airstrike, also believed to be carried out by the United States, which killed seven PMF members and wounded 13 others.

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