Iraqi forces destroy ISIS booby-trapped vehicle in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A joint security force successfully located and neutralized an ISIS-rigged vehicle packed with explosives in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced on Friday.

According to the PMF, a unit from the 3rd Regiment of the 57th Brigade, in coordination with other security forces, discovered the vehicle, which contained multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) belonging to ISIS-affiliated militants.

“The discovery was made during a sweep and inspection operation within the designated area of responsibility. The forces found the booby-trapped vehicle buried beneath the rubble of a previously bombed house. It contained several IEDs and 12 gas cylinders primed for detonation.”

Security personnel safely detonated the vehicle and dismantled the explosives following standard procedures, ensuring no casualties or damage.

ISIS Presence in Al-Anbar

ISIS established a stronghold in Al-Anbar during its early territorial expansion, seizing control of key cities, including Fallujah, Al-Qa'im, Al-Rutbah, and parts of Ramadi, between December 2013 and mid-2014. This control allowed the group to facilitate the movement of fighters and weapons between Iraq and Syria.

Despite being militarily defeated, ISIS continues to pose a security threat in the region, relying on guerrilla tactics such as ambushes, bombings, and abductions. Al-Anbar’s vast desert terrain and strategic location make it a key corridor for the group’s smuggling operations and attacks.

Counterterrorism efforts have intensified in recent years. In August 2024, a joint US-Iraqi raid in Al-Anbar targeted senior ISIS leaders, killing over 15 militants, including key commanders, and securing vital intelligence on the group’s finances and operations. Additionally, Iraqi airstrikes that same month eliminated 14 suspected ISIS fighters, further weakening their presence in the province.