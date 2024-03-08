PMF fighter killed in an explosion in al-Anbar: sources

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has been killed in an explosion in al-Anbar governorate, western Iraq, a source revealed on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency an explosive device left behind by members of the Islamic State extremist group went off during a routine inspection operation in the desert of al-Anbar.

"One fighter was killed and two others were injured," the source said.

Another source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim was Abdul-Rahman Awwad Osman al-Jughayfi; a sibling of Awwad al-Jughayfi, a senior figure in the Jughayfi tribe.

Iraq is the world’s most contaminated country with landmines, partly due to the mines laid by ISIS terrorists to defend the territory it once controlled over Iraq and Syria, according to Reuters. Iraq was already heavily contaminated as a result of the 2003 invasion by the US-led coalition, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq war.