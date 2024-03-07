PMF arrest 8 Baathist leaders in al-Anbar, Western Iraq

Shafaq News / Al-Hashed Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) announced, on Thursday, the dismantling of a network comprising eight leaders of the banned Baath Party in al-Anbar governorate.

A PMF statement reported that "a force from the Intelligence and Information Assistant Directorate of the PMF launched a qualitative operation in al-Anbar, resulting in the arrest of a network consisting of eight leaders and active elements of the banned Baath Party."

The statement indicated that "the operation was conducted with support from the PMF Operations Units (East al-Anbar - West al-Anbar - al-Anbar), as well as the al-Anbar, al-Jazeera, and al-Badia Operations Commands of the Iraqi Army."

It was further noted that "the raiding force confiscated weapons, computers, communication devices, and documents confirming their affiliation and activities with the banned party."

The Baath Party rose to prominence under the leadership of Saddam Hussein, who became Iraq’s president in 1979. The Baath Party governed Iraq with an iron fist, implementing policies that centralized power and suppressed dissent.

Under Saddam's rule, the Baath Party enforced a brutal regime characterized by human rights abuses, political oppression, and widespread violence. Saddam's government used state resources to maintain control, leading to widespread corruption and economic mismanagement.

The Baath Party's rule in Iraq came to an end with the US-led invasion in 2003, which resulted in the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's regime. Following the invasion, the Baath Party was officially disbanded, and its members were banned from participating in Iraqi politics.