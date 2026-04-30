Israeli kills 7 in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah launches counterattacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon have killed seven people, while dozens were injured, Lebanese local and media sources reported on Thursday.

In the town of Zebdine, an Israeli strike hit a graveyard, killing seven people. Additional raids targeted multiple towns, including Jibshit, Arnoun, Harouf, Hanawiyah, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Bastiyat, Kfarjouz, Al-Shihabiya, Al-Bazourieh, and Burj Al-Shamali.

The strikes coincided with Israeli warnings urging residents in several villages to evacuate, triggering a new wave of displacement toward the city of Sidon, the capital, Beirut, and the surrounding suburbs.

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In response, Hezbollah said it carried out five operations using attack drones, targeting a recently established Israeli position in Lebanese territory, as well as three Merkava tanks in the town of Bint Jbeil and the village of Al-Qantara. The group also announced it had downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Nabatieh and struck a 155 mm self-propelled artillery system near the Shumeira settlement in western Galilee, wounding 12 Israeli soldiers.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the cumulative death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 at least 2,586 killed and 8020 wounded, as of April 30.