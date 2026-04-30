Trump scorns Germany over Iran criticism

Shafaq News- Washington/ Berlin

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to focus on “fixing his broken country,” rather than critiquing US efforts to neutralize the Iranian nuclear threat.

“The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!),” Trump added, pressing him to devote less time interfering with those ‘’making the World, including Germany, a safer place!’’

Berlin did not immediately react to Trump’s remarks.

Earlier today, Merz signaled Germany’s readiness to take part in military measures to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, subject to international or parliamentary authorization. He also urged Iran to return to negotiations without delay, stressing that the waterway should remain open “without conditions.”

The escalation began after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to impose restrictions on US- and Israeli-linked shipping in the strategic corridor, disrupting maritime traffic. Washington later imposed a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.