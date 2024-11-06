Iranian currency hits record low as Trump wins US Presidential Race

Shafaq News/ Iran’s currency plunged to a historic low against the US dollar on Wednesday, with the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential race.

The Iranian rial traded at 703,000 to the dollar, marking an all-time low.

The exchange rate was approximately 32,000 rials to the dollar in 2015 when Iran struck a nuclear deal with world powers.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have persisted since 2018, when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, setting off years of strained relations.