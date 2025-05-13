Iranian view: Trump returns for Gulf billions

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf region, with stops in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, has reignited debate among analysts over Washington’s intentions in the Middle East and the nature of US-Gulf ties.

Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday morning, kicking off what he described as a “historic visit” focused on regional security, defense cooperation, energy, and investment, according to the US State Department.

Iranian political analyst Ali Akbar Barzanouni said on Tuesday that Trump’s decision to begin his foreign tour in Saudi Arabia was driven primarily by economic interests. “Trump once referred to Saudi Arabia as a 'cash cow' during his first term, which reflects his utilitarian view of the Gulf states,” he told Shafaq News.

He added that Trump’s participation in the Saudi-American Investment Conference, attended by major US business figures in tech and industry, underscores the economic motive.

The analyst pointed to Riyadh’s pledge to invest $600billionin the United States as a key anticipated outcome of the trip, noting that recent decisions by Gulf states to significantly boost oil exports — a move that could drive down energy prices in the US — are “good news for Trump.”

Beyond national interests, Barzanouni alleged that Trump’s visit serves personal financial objectives, citing reports of lucrative deals and luxury gifts.

“He’s not just seeking to attract investment. He’s looking to expand his business footprint in the region,” he claimed. “Even the $400 million luxury Boeing jet reportedly gifted by Qatar fits into this pattern.”

Barzanouni concluded that US policy toward the Gulf remains conditional: “Washington treats Gulf countries as strategic partners only as long as economic interests are at stake. Beyond that, they are given little priority.”

Earlier today, Saudi International Relations Expert Mutair Al-Ruwaili told Shafaq News that the visit highlights Saudi Arabia’s political weight and its central role in regional diplomacy.