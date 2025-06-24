Al-Sudani - Bin Salman discuss regional tensions, urge restraint

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a phone call on Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss bilateral relations and recent regional developments.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, both leaders emphasized the need to prevent the escalation of conflicts and military actions, “particularly following the recent Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the ongoing genocide targeting unarmed civilians in Gaza.”

The two sides stressed the importance of prioritizing dialogue and restraint, avoiding disregard for international laws and resolutions. "They also urged international and United Nations bodies to play their role in de-escalating tensions and restoring stability," the statement concluded.