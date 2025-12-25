Israel strikes eastern Lebanon: Two people killed

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley on Thursday, killing two people near the village of Houche Al-Sayyed Ali, according to Lebanese media.

مشاهد من السيارة المستهدفة في حوش السيد علي البقاعية pic.twitter.com/dOZyTeExzI — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 25, 2025

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the strike targeted what he described as a “terrorist operative” in the Nassriyeh area.

#عاجل 🔴 هاجم جيش الدفاع والشاباك قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا في منطقة الناصرية بلبنان. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 25, 2025

In southern Lebanon, local media said Israeli forces infiltrated the town of Kfarkela at dawn and demolished a building in its center, while two drones dropped explosives overnight in Houla, damaging a construction excavator and several vehicles.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that a warrant officer from the General Security Directorate died from injuries sustained in an Israeli strike on Sibline last week.

Separately, a drone attack struck a car in Jannata in the Tyre district late Wednesday, wounding a passerby who was taken to hospital.

#عاجل غارة تستهدف سيارة في بلدة جناتا قضاء صور pic.twitter.com/M9y1U2OhTM — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 24, 2025

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 deaths and more than 970injuries during that period.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?