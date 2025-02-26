Israeli airstrike kills a "Hezbollah member" in Eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike, on Wednesday, targeted a vehicle in eastern Lebanon, killing one person and injuring another.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), a drone struck a car on the Hosh Al-Sayyed Ali road in the Hermel region, though the identity of the target remains unknown.

The Israeli Army Spokesperson said that the strike targeted a senior operative in Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, “responsible for arms transfers, in the Lebanese town of Al-Qusayr.”

#عاجل 🔸أغارت طائرة لسلاح الجو قبل قليل بشكل دقيق وبتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات، على إرهابي بارز في وحدة التسلح ونقل الوسائل القتالية (4400) التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي، في منطقة القصير في لبنان.🔸تم استهداف الإرهابي بعد أن انتهك بشكل متكرر التفاهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان، بما في ذلك… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 26, 2025

Hezbollah did not comment on the incident.

Earlier today, Israeli forces fired at journalists covering Israeli construction activities near the Al-Jardah military position, opposite the Lebanese border town of Dhayra, and dropped a stun grenade in their direction, Lebanese media said.

Since withdrawing from border villages on Feb. 18, the Israeli military has conducted sporadic airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, near the Syrian border. Israeli spy planes also remain active in Lebanon's airspace.