Iran defends tight to retaliate against American installations

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran affirmed on Saturday that its recent military strikes in the region targeted US bases, not Gulf countries, underlining its commitment to maintaining good relations with its neighbors.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry framed the attacks as part of Tehran’s right to defend its people, pointing out that international law prohibits states from allowing their territory to be used to harm others. It further cited UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which defines acts of military aggression, including when one state permits its land to be used by another to attack a third country.

“Iran’s defensive actions were necessary, proportionate, and fully in line with international law,” the ministry noted, adding that warnings had been issued at multiple levels before the strikes. It stressed that operations against US military bases should not be interpreted as aggression toward other regional countries.

Earlier today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Iran will not target neighboring countries or launch missiles toward them unless attacks on Iran originate from their territory, stressing that the war with the US and Israel continues.

He added that Tehran “has no enmity” toward neighboring nations and extended apologies for any “unintended damage,” urging them to prevent groups from using their territory to threaten Iran’s security.

The statements follows joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28 that hit multiple locations across the country. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that one strike hit a girls’ school, killing 168 students. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.