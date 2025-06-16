Netanyahu: Targeting Khamenei would end war

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would bring the conflict to a close rather than escalate it.

In an interview with ABC News, Netanyahu accused the Iranian leadership of fueling decades of regional instability, claiming that Iran is driving the region toward nuclear confrontation.

Netanyahu argued that supporting Israel’s efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities serves US and global interests. “Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York,” he warned. He also thanked President Trump for his “support”, adding, “We're doing something that is in the service of mankind, of humanity, and it's a battle of good against evil. America does, should, and does stand with the good. That's what President Trump is doing.”

“They lie, they cheat, they string the US along... They want to continue building nuclear weapons and mass ballistic missile arsenals while talking,” he claimed, dismissing reports that Tehran is open to negotiations.