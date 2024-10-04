Biden urges Israel to consider alternatives before retaliating against Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Joe Biden called on Israel to consider alternative options before launching a retaliatory strike against Iran following Tehran’s missile attack.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday, targeted military sites, airports, and the city of Tel Aviv.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Biden stated, "The Israelis have not yet decided on their response to Iran," adding, "If I were in their position, I would think about alternatives rather than striking Iranian oil facilities."

Biden emphasized that no previous US administration has supported Israel as much as his, highlighting that his administration maintains continuous communication with Israeli officials, with contact occurring for 12 hours each day.