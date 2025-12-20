Iraq excluded from top 20 US Treasury holders for second year

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq remains outside the top twenty global holders of US Treasury securities for the second consecutive year, according to the US Treasury’s newly released rankings.

The treasury reported on Sunday that Iraq’s holdings until October stand at approximately $32 billion.

Japan and the United Kingdom increased their holdings, maintaining their positions as the two largest foreign owners of US Treasuries with $1.200 trillion and $877 billion, respectively. China, meanwhile, reduced its holdings to $688 billion.

Among Arab countries, Saudi Arabia ($134B) and the United Arab Emirates ($110B) ranked within the top 20.

Global holdings of US Treasury securities totaled $9.242 trillion, the data showed.