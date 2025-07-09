US sanctions 22 entities in 3 countries over IRGC ties

Shafaq News – Washington

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 22 companies based in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkiye for assisting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF).

According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the IRGC-QF relies on front companies and offshore accounts to channel hundreds of millions of dollars from illicit oil sales, which are used to fund weapons programs and support affiliated groups in the region.

Among the sanctioned entities is Turkiye-based Pulcular Enerji, which coordinated oil purchases with IRGC-QF operatives and Hezbollah-linked brokers.

“Payments for these deals were processed through Hong Kong-based companies, including Amito Trading and Peakway Global,” OFAC added.

Other firms, such as JTU Energy and Shelf Trading, played roles in moving oil revenues through sanctioned Iranian exchange houses. OFAC also designated Turkiye-based Golden Globe Demir Celik for acting as a front for Iran’s oil operations.

Several Hong Kong-based companies, including Future Resource Trading and Mist Trading, were directly involved in the sale of Iranian oil and petrochemicals, according to US officials.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the sanctions aim to disrupt Iran’s financial networks, which support destabilizing activities across the region, and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to dismantling these systems.