Erbil kickstarts New Year festivities

On Saturday, Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, opened its New Year festival with celebrations and activities set to continue through the end of the year.

Organized by the city’s municipality with support from private sector companies, the festival combines cultural and entertainment programs aimed at attracting a broad audience.

More than 50 artists are participating, delivering performances that engage visitors through music, theater, and other artistic displays.

In addition to the performances, the festival features pavilions presenting Kurdish and Iraqi cuisine, along with exhibitions of handmade crafts and artisanal products, offering attendees a wide-ranging cultural experience.