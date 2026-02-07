Iraq security update: Arrests, killings, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 7, 2026.

- Diplomatic Center Blast (Baghdad)

The US Embassy in Baghdad carried out a controlled explosion at its Diplomatic Support Center. No injuries or damages were reported.

- Police Raid Fatalities (Karbala)

Two officers were killed during a raid in Karbala. Police attempted to arrest a wanted suspect, but he and his brother opened fire, killing Major Salam Ahmed Mohammed and Commissioner Ali Abboush Issa.

- Prisoner Escape Arrests (Diyala)

Three officers and four personnel were detained after a prisoner escaped from Diyala Police Command. The detainee, accused of killing family members three years ago and suspected of HIV, fled through a ventilation opening to a nearby neighborhood in central Baqubah.

- Fugitive Captured Quickly (Diyala)

Humam Mustafa was arrested a day after escaping the provincial anti-crime prison. He fled through a ventilation opening before reaching a nearby neighborhood in central Baqubah.

- Café Shootout Deaths (Najaf)

Three people were killed and four others injured in an armed fight inside a café near Najaf’s Water Park.

- Professional Theft Arrest (Baghdad)

Al-Karkh police arrested “Sabah al-Nims” following a commercial outlet theft. He entered through a 30-centimeter window, broke the cash register with a specialized tool, and stole 30 million Iraqi dinars (20,550 USD), 10,000 US dollars, and eight smartphones. He also made a hole in the wall to mislead authorities.

- Officer Found Dead (Dhi Qar)

A security officer was found shot dead inside his home in Dhi Qar. Authorities arrested his son in connection with the killing.

- Fatal Sister Dispute (Baghdad)

A dispute between two sisters in Shaula, northwest Baghdad, left one dead and the other injured. The cause of the fight is under investigation.

- Electric Shock Fatalities (Saladin)

Two electricity department maintenance employees died after receiving an electric shock while on duty, a medical source in Saladin confirmed.