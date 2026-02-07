Iraq security update: Arrests, killings, and violent incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 7, 2026.
- Diplomatic Center Blast (Baghdad)
The US Embassy in Baghdad carried out a controlled explosion at its Diplomatic Support Center. No injuries or damages were reported.
- Police Raid Fatalities (Karbala)
Two officers were killed during a raid in Karbala. Police attempted to arrest a wanted suspect, but he and his brother opened fire, killing Major Salam Ahmed Mohammed and Commissioner Ali Abboush Issa.
- Prisoner Escape Arrests (Diyala)
Three officers and four personnel were detained after a prisoner escaped from Diyala Police Command. The detainee, accused of killing family members three years ago and suspected of HIV, fled through a ventilation opening to a nearby neighborhood in central Baqubah.
- Fugitive Captured Quickly (Diyala)
Humam Mustafa was arrested a day after escaping the provincial anti-crime prison. He fled through a ventilation opening before reaching a nearby neighborhood in central Baqubah.
- Café Shootout Deaths (Najaf)
Three people were killed and four others injured in an armed fight inside a café near Najaf’s Water Park.
- Professional Theft Arrest (Baghdad)
Al-Karkh police arrested “Sabah al-Nims” following a commercial outlet theft. He entered through a 30-centimeter window, broke the cash register with a specialized tool, and stole 30 million Iraqi dinars (20,550 USD), 10,000 US dollars, and eight smartphones. He also made a hole in the wall to mislead authorities.
- Officer Found Dead (Dhi Qar)
A security officer was found shot dead inside his home in Dhi Qar. Authorities arrested his son in connection with the killing.
- Fatal Sister Dispute (Baghdad)
A dispute between two sisters in Shaula, northwest Baghdad, left one dead and the other injured. The cause of the fight is under investigation.
- Electric Shock Fatalities (Saladin)
Two electricity department maintenance employees died after receiving an electric shock while on duty, a medical source in Saladin confirmed.