US Embassy in Baghdad confirms planned blast

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday said a "controlled" explosion was carried out in the capital's Diplomatic Support Center.

In a brief statement, the embassy added that Iraqi authorities were notified in advance. No further details were provided.

The Iraqi authorities were notified of a controlled explosion happening on the morning of Saturday, February 7, at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a U.S. diplomatic facility. — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) February 7, 2026

In July 2025, the US conducted another "controlled explosion" in the same facility, also without specifying reasons.

The Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center is a US State Department managed facility located adjacent to Baghdad International Airport. It provides logistical and operational support for the US Embassy in Baghdad, hosting personnel from multiple US government agencies, according to official data, and also supports missions linked to the Global Coalition in Iraq.

