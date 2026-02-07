Trump says US Iran talks will resume next week

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that Washington and Tehran will hold a second round of negotiations next week, following "very good" talks in Muscat.

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s discussions in Oman, Trump warned that failure to reach a deal would carry “very steep” consequences for Iran. He did not specify the date or venue of the next round.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran’s delegation, said the talks focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program, which Western countries suspect is aimed at producing an atomic weapon, a claim Iran denies.

“In a very positive atmosphere, our arguments were exchanged and the views of the other side were shared with us,” Araghchi told Iranian state television, confirming that the two sides had agreed to continue negotiations.

The Muscat talks marked the first direct engagement between the two sides since US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025, carried out during a broader conflict involving Israel. Still, shortly after the talks concluded, Washington announced new sanctions targeting entities and vessels involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals, explaining that the measures were aimed at "tightening enforcement" against networks used to evade existing restrictions.

While Iranian media said negotiations were limited to the nuclear file, US demands have previously included restrictions on Iran’s missile program and its support for regional allies.

Iranian officials have rejected such conditions. Ali Bagheri, deputy for foreign policy at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, earlier stressed that Iran has no plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad and that the issue would not be discussed in negotiations with the United States.

