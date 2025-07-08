Iran denies US nuclear talk claims

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran dismissed claims, on Tuesday, that it had requested nuclear talks with the United States.

“There has been no request from our side for talks with the American side,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei declared, calling US President Donald Trump’s remarks a “desperate move to project strength” as Washington’s credibility declines.

Baqaei’s response followed Trump’s statement Monday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he claimed a date had been set for negotiations and that Iranian officials were “eager” to resume talks. Trump also asserted that Iran’s nuclear program had been “completely dismantled,” citing confirmation from the International Atomic Energy Agency of a key facility’s destruction.

“I think they want to meet with us to make peace,” Trump said. “I hope the war between Israel and Iran is over. We’ll have a meeting with Iran and see what happens.”

The 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which began on June 13, inflicted heavy casualties and widespread infrastructure damage on both sides. The US also entered the conflict by launching strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.