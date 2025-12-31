Pollution levels in Iraq’s rivers exceed safe limits by 80%

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Wastewater and industrial discharge pushed pollution levels in parts of Iraq’s rivers to 70–80% above safe environmental limits, the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq warned on Wednesday.

According to a statement, data indicate that more than 60% of river pollutants originate from industrial and health-related activities lacking effective treatment systems.

Baghdad, Basra, Dhi Qar, and Babil are among the most affected provinces, due to population density, the concentration of industrial and medical facilities, and aging sewage networks. These factors have contributed to rising levels of bacterial and chemical water pollution, higher rates of intestinal, skin, and respiratory diseases, and negative impacts on fish stocks and food security, the center noted.

It further warned that continued environmental degradation undermines the right to health and places additional economic pressure on the state, urging stricter enforcement of treatment standards, greater transparency in pollution reporting, and expanded public awareness efforts.

“Addressing the issue requires a comprehensive national approach, including stronger environmental oversight and enforcement of existing laws,” the center indicated.

