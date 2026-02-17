Dollar prices increase in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 151,600 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 151,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 152,000 dinars and bought it at 151,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 151,700 dinars and buying prices at 151,550 dinars.