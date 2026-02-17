Iraqi Parliament approves amended bylaws, confirms Army Chief and Baghdad Mayor

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Representatives voted on Tuesday to approve the amended internal bylaws related to parliamentary committees, and confirmed the continuation of Baghdad Mayor Ammar Musa Kazem and Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah in their posts.

Hamam Al-Tamimi, a lawmaker from the Badr bloc led by Hadi Al-Ameri, said during a press conference after the session that his bloc gathered the signatures required to confirm the Army Chief of Staff, adding that the bloc “takes responsibility for correcting the course of security leaders.” He noted that this step “is the first by the Council of Representatives to confirm a commander of the Iraqi Army, with the institution managed in an official capacity rather than by proxy.”

Earlier, the Council of Representatives issued a parliamentary order to form a temporary committee comprising 19 lawmakers to amend Internal Regulation No. (1) of 2022, specifically regarding permanent parliamentary committees. The order stipulated that the committee would be chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and include a number of male and female lawmakers. The committee is tasked with amending provisions related to the permanent parliamentary committees.

Later, the Speakership of the Council announced the permanent parliamentary committees for the current legislative term, which are:

1- Legal Committee.

2- Finance Committee.

3- Security and Defense Committee.

4- Integrity Committee.

5- Oil, Gas and Natural Resources Committee.

6- Foreign Relations Committee.

7- Services and Reconstruction Committee.

8- Electricity and Energy Committee.

9- Economy, Industry and Trade Committee.

10- Investment and Development Committee.

11- Health and Narcotics Control Committee.

12- Regions and Governorates Not Organized in a Region, Planning and Government Program, and Endowments Committee.

13- Transport, Communications and Governance Committee.

14- Culture, Media, Tourism and Antiquities Committee.

15- Education Committee.

16- Higher Education Committee.

17- Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment Committee.

18- Labor, Civil Society Organizations, Federal Public Service, Youth and Sports Committee.

19- Migration, Displacement, Community Reconciliation and Tribes Committee.

20- Martyrs, Victims and Political Prisoners Committee.

21- Human Rights, Women, Family and Childhood Committee.

22- Border Crossings and Protection of National Product Committee.