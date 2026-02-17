Iraq investigates three ISIS members over Yazidi enslavement crimes

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Three members of ISIS are under investigation for enslaving Yazidi women after being transferred from prisons in northeastern Syria to Iraq, the Director General of Yazidi Survivors Affairs at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said on Tuesday.

Sarab Elias told Shafaq News that preliminary interrogations of more than 400 ISIS detainees recently moved to Iraq have so far identified three suspects linked to crimes of enslavement committed during the group’s control of the Yazidi-majority Sinjar district in 2014. Elias noted that one of the victims currently resides in Germany and has traveled to Iraq to follow up on the case, while two others remain in Sinjar awaiting the completion of legal procedures and formal identification of the suspects.

According to the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD), more than 6,000 Yazidi women and children were abducted in 2014, and mass killings targeted thousands of civilians. In 2021, a UN inquiry determined that ISIS had committed genocide against the Yazidis.

Earlier today, the Presidency of the Nineveh Court of Appeal reassured families of ISIS victims from the Yazidi community and other Iraqi components regarding the transfer of detainees from Syrian territory to Iraq and their prosecution before Iraqi courts.

Read more: A decade of suffering: Yazidis still seeking justice after ISIS atrocities