11 years and counting: Yazidi’s demand justice for Sinjar massacre victims

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Friday, displaced Yazidis in Zakho, within the Kurdistan Region, commemorated the 11th anniversary of the 2014 Sinjar genocide, when thousands were killed or abducted by ISIS.

The ceremony was held in the Jam Mishko camp at the tent of Shami Diro, known as Day Shami, who lost 33 family members in the massacre and has since become a symbol of Yazidi suffering. The memorial included displays of photographs of victims and missing persons, alongside traditional mourning rituals.

“This day is a deep wound that will never heal,” Day Shami told Shafaq News. “I lost 33 relatives. Eighteen were freed, eight were killed, one girl took her own life in captivity to avoid abuse, and the rest are still missing.” She urged the Iraqi government and the international community to intensify efforts to locate the missing and return the remains of the dead to their families.

Yazidi lawmaker Mahma Khalil said the anniversary sends a clear message to the world, “What happened to the Yazidis was a genocide against a peaceful community.” He criticized Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s government for “failing” to rebuild Sinjar, implement the Sinjar Agreement, or return displaced Yazidis to their homes.

Khalil revealed that more than 2,300 Yazidis remain missing, and 52 of 93 documented mass graves in Sinjar have yet to be opened, calling on international organizations to intervene and ensure justice for the victims.