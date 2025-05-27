Iraq pushes to locate Yazidi women taken to Syria by ISIS

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Tuesday that most Yazidi women abducted by ISIS in 2014 were taken to Syria, as Baghdad and Erbil step up efforts to locate and free those still missing.

Speaking after a regional expert meeting on missing persons in Baghdad, Hussein noted that both federal and Kurdish authorities are sharing intelligence, particularly in light of recent developments in Syria that could aid the search.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Kurdistan Region, focused on the legal and humanitarian challenges surrounding Iraq’s missing persons file, one of the most pressing legacies of ISIS’s campaign of violence.

Zidan Khalaf, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s advisor on human rights, said the government considers the issue a top priority. “We are addressing one of the most painful humanitarian crises in Iraq,” he said.

Khalaf highlighted ongoing work with national security, intelligence services, and the Yazidi Survivors Directorate to locate survivors and reunite them with their families. He added that financial rewards have been offered for credible information and that efforts continue to enforce the Yazidi Survivors Law to support victims and their families.