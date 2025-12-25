US military aid to Ukraine set to fall to lowest level in 2026

Shafaq News – Washington

Ukraine is set to receive its lowest level of US military assistance since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022, according to US government documents released on Thursday, with Kyiv no longer able to rely on multi-billion-dollar aid flows from Washington.

Under the US defense budget for fiscal year 2026, Ukraine will receive $400 million through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a program used to procure new weapons for Kyiv, Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported.

The same amount—$400 million—is also allocated for Ukraine in 2027, according to the documents.

The sharp reduction reflects the approach of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said Washington would no longer spend US taxpayer money on Ukraine. Instead, Trump has argued that the United States should sell weapons at full price to its NATO partners, which could then transfer them to Ukraine.

By comparison, a congressional aid package approved in April 2024 allocated around $14 billion for Ukraine under the same USAI program.

According to the US Department of Defense, Washington continued supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition worth more than $5.5 billion in 2025, based on assistance packages announced during the final months of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Reports from inspectors general overseeing Ukraine support programs, along with US State Department data, indicate that the United States provided Ukraine with approximately $128 billion between early 2022 and the third quarter of 2025. That figure—the highest among Ukraine’s international backers—includes military aid, budgetary support, and humanitarian assistance.

State Department data show that roughly $70 billion of that total consisted of weapons deliveries between February 2022 and mid-2025, while about $54 billion was allocated to support Ukraine’s budget, including a $20 billion loan arranged through the World Bank in December 2024. The remaining $4 billion was provided as humanitarian aid.

Overall, the US Congress has approved more than $187 billion for Ukraine and related programs, including Operation Atlantic Resolve, according to the latest report from the inspector general.

Trump has repeatedly said the United States is shifting its focus away from funding Ukraine and toward reaching a settlement to end the war.

Russia, meanwhile, argues that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine undermine diplomatic efforts, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and amount to what Moscow has described as “playing with fire.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets, while the Kremlin has warned that continued Western arms supplies would have a negative impact on prospects for negotiations.