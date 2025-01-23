Kremlin responds to Trump's sanctions threat: “Open to dialogue”

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin responded on Thursday to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the war in Ukraine and his threats of sanctions against Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, "We see nothing new in these statements. We are ready for dialogue based on equality and mutual respect."

Trump had warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he would impose heavy tariffs and sanctions if Russia fails to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine quickly. He posted on Truth Social, “If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”

However, the newly inaugurated president clarified that his intention was not to harm Russia. “I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin,” Trump said.

The United States’ European allies are reportedly concerned yet optimistic about renewed US engagement in resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Yet, despite openness to dialogue expressed by both sides, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted to Interfax news agency that Moscow sees little chance of reaching agreements with the new US administration, describing Trump’s remarks as “unconstructive.”