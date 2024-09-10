Biden extends sanctions over foreign election interference for another year

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden issued an executive order extending for another year the unilateral sanctions against foreign individuals and organizations involved in "interfering" with US elections.

The US has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and entities, accusing them of meddling in the electoral process—claims consistently denied by Russia.

Biden stated that foreign entities have historically attempted to exploit the open political system in the US to influence elections. He emphasized that unauthorized access to election infrastructure and the covert spread of disinformation continue to pose a significant threat to national security and US foreign policy.

He added that the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13848, aimed at addressing foreign election interference, would be extended for another year.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump signed an order imposing sanctions for election interference, tasking US intelligence and federal agencies with monitoring and recommending sanctions. Recently, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Russian media outlets, including RT, and its editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan.

In December 2023, the European Union also imposed restrictions on RT as part of its ninth sanctions package against Russia due to its military actions in Ukraine.